LINCOLN — At least 12 workers were reported in custody after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid Wednesday morning at a Madison, Nebraska, facility that produces wood landscape mulch.
A person who answered the phone at D&D Industries of Madison declined to comment when contacted by a reporter on Wednesday.
Lazaro Spindola, executive director of the Nebraska Latino American Commission, said at least two board members of the commission were en route to Madison to help families impacted by the raid. He said that the Madison school was providing space for organizations seeking to help the families.
A website for D&D Industries said the company, which has locations in Madison and Kearney, produces colored wood mulch for the landscaping industry.
The business is located in the vicinity of a Tyson Foods pork-processing plant that was not affected by the raid.
An ICE spokeswoman said Wednesday afternoon that a press release about the raid was forthcoming.
