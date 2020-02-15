WASHINGTON — Pending federal legislation aims to prohibit what supporters describe as healthy babies being born alive during abortions and then either killed or callously left to die of exposure.
Opponents say that kind of horrific scenario simply doesn’t happen and would run counter to both medical ethics and the law.
Advocates on both sides agree the relevant data can be incomplete and potentially misleading — although each argues the real situation supports their perspective.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., held a committee hearing last week on his Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would apply to any health care providers present when a child is born alive during an attempted abortion.
The bill would require those providers to give the same care they would to “any other child born alive at the same gestational age,” with violators facing up to five years in prison.
Patrina Mosley of the Family Research Council testified in favor of the legislation at the hearing, saying there are informational gaps caused by the lack of federal reporting requirements on abortion.
She cited a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that identified 143 cases of babies born during abortions between 2003 and 2014.
The majority, but not all, of those cases were reported to involve a maternal complication or congenital anomalies.
“The question then becomes, were these infants given care or simply left to die?” Mosley testified. “The report does not tell us this.”
Mosley and other advocates in favor of Sasse’s proposal say such abortion-related figures are by nature artificially underreported, in part because only a small number of states have reporting requirements.
But opponents have their own issues with the figures, and specifically that CDC report.
Dr. Jen Villavicencio, for example, is an OB-GYN who provides abortion services in Michigan, one of the states that requires reporting of abortion-related complications.
Villavicencio said the forms used to collect that data are designed by policymakers rather than medical professionals and so rudimentary as to be ripe for misinterpretation.
“My experience with that system makes me very skeptical about the way that these are reported,” Villavicencio said.
Even taking the numbers at face value, she said, they reflect the infrequency of any live birth during an abortion.
Those 143 cases represent an incredibly tiny fraction of the overall number of abortions performed during the time period in question.
Doctors do sometimes induce labor in order to protect the mother’s health or in response to serious fetal abnormalities.
“In the case of these inductions, it is possible that a fetus shows signs of life after delivery, but in the vast majority of these cases there is no chance of long-term survival,” Villavicencio said.
Typically, then, there is a consultation with all of the relevant medical staff and the family about how to provide “comfort care” to the baby.
“Which means ensuring that the baby is as comfortable as possible while the inevitable happens, which is that the baby passes away,” Villavicencio said.
She recalled how one of her patients received a diagnosis that her fetus lacked lungs. The family decided to induce labor so that they could hold the baby, which showed signs of life before dying.
Villavicencio suggested Sasse’s legislation would require doctors to intervene in such cases and keep those babies alive.
“I want to be able to sit down and have these conversations with my patients and their families without thinking about whether or not I’m going to be criminally liable for offering them the most compassionate, ethical and evidence-based care,” she said.
Sasse has disputed that his legislation would require aggressive intervention on babies not able to survive. But opponents say the bill’s reliance on gestational age rather than fetal condition leaves open the possibility.
Villavicencio said she herself was part of the anti-abortion movement for many years, but today provides the very care she once protested. And she invited advocates to learn more.
“That’s how I changed my mind about this very issue — I went to medical school and I cared for these patients and I saw how complicated and how complex these decisions are — and how complex the medicine is — and that it can’t be legislated in this way,” she said.
In her testimony, Mosley cited women who were born during attempted abortions many years ago but survived, grew up and have now spoken out. Bill supporters also cite research performed on fetal tissue collected during abortions.
Dr. Donna Harrison, executive director of the American Association of Pro-life OBGYNs, said it’s logical that those who are collecting that tissue would use procedures aimed at getting the freshest samples possible.
She said such an approach would naturally result in some live births along the way that would not necessarily be reported.
“We don’t have statistics on how many of these babies are born alive because there is no mandatory reporting of abortions at all, or of abortion complications,” Harrison said.
Dr. Daniel Grossman, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California, San Francisco, said delivering live, healthy babies and allowing them to die in order to collect their tissue would be “far outside the standard of care.”
Grossman added that the overwhelming majority of abortions are performed in a manner that would make it essentially impossible that a fetus could be born alive in the process.
“Killing a baby after it’s born is homicide, and that’s not what medical professionals do,” Grossman said. “That’s not how abortion care is provided later in pregnancy.”
