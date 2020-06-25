The Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, beginning July 1. To prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, public health measures will be in place.
The Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park near Royal will reopen July 1 with limited hours and timed tickets.
The park will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. A limited number of tickets will be available beginning in the last half of each hour, with final tickets available at 3:30 p.m each day, according to a press release from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
All visitors must acquire a ticket in advance. Tickets can be purchased at https://ashfall.unl.edu and are $7.50 for anyone 3 or older.
Other restrictions include:
Park entry is granted during the first 30 minutes of the time slot indicated on the ticket. Early access will not be allowed. Park entry is forfeited and the ticket is invalid after the 30-minute check-in time has elapsed.
A state park permit is required for any vehicle entering the park.
All children’s dig and sandbox areas will remain closed until further notice. Interactive exhibits in the visitors’ center will also remain closed.
The museum’s gift shop will operate with limited inventory and a view, not handle, purchase policy. Credit cards are the preferred payment option.
The picnic pavilion will be rearranged to allow for social distancing. Limited capacity will be available for picnicking on site. Additional shade spots will be available throughout the park.
Restrooms will be open, but water fountains will be inaccessible. However, bottled water will be available for purchase in the gift shop.
Guests are encouraged to wear face coverings when on site. Disposable face masks will be available upon request.
Guests are requested to adhere to social distancing practices and maintain 6 feet between themselves and other parties. Rhino footprints on walkways throughout the park will serve as distancing guides.
“Ashfall Fossil Beds is a unique, special place,” said Susan Weller, director of the University of Nebraska State Museum. “We are so happy to be able to safely reopen and share ongoing research at this ancient waterhole.”
