LINCOLN — Some U.S. governors have harshly criticized the White House as the coronavirus pandemic has ramped up across the United States.

Not Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

In an interview with The World-Herald, Ricketts, a conservative Republican and frequent cheerleader of President Donald Trump’s policies, said Nebraska has enjoyed good communication and cooperation from the president, who has sparred with some governors over his response to the virus emergency.

Trump last week was talking about relaxing social distancing restrictions, but the president announced Sunday that he would extend them to April 30. Even before then, however, Ricketts made it clear that decisions affecting Nebraskans will be made here, by Nebraskans.

“We will continue to try and manage this regionally, based on our local health departments, based upon the community spread (of the virus),” the governor said in the interview. He made the same point Sunday in a CNN appearance.

“I think it gets back to our philosophy of managing disasters — locally executed, state managed, federally supported,” Ricketts said last week.

The governor sat down with the newspaper on Friday, as the state reported its first two deaths related to the coronavirus.

The interview came as the nation’s governors have given decidedly mixed reviews on how Trump has confronted the emergency.

Over the past couple of weeks, the frequently tweeting president engaged in a Twitter war with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat. And Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, another Democrat, questioned whether Trump had a national strategy to address the pandemic.

Some have implored the president to use the Defense Production Act to order factories to increase production of ventilators, masks and other protective gear. On Friday he did so, invoking the act to require General Motors to manufacture ventilators.

Several governors have described the president’s call to have the nation’s economy reopened by Easter as overly optimistic — even Ricketts, as well as Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, have said while they wish that could happen, it’s probably not feasible.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican and head of the nonpartisan National Governors Association, called the president’s coronavirus messaging “confusing” and has said the states alone cannot obtain protective equipment fast enough.

“We’re way behind the curve,” Hogan said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on March 22.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sounded a similar note Saturday, saying on Twitter, “We can’t have 50 states all competing against each other for the same lifesaving supplies. ... We need a nationwide buying consortium.”

A Monmouth University poll released a week ago found that respondents gave higher marks to the nation’s governors than the nation’s commander in chief in responding to the crisis, giving 72% approval to the governors and 50% approval to the president.

Trump has received some praise, even from unlikely quarters.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has spatted with Trump in the past, gave the president kudos for his “focus on treatments” for the virus, and for sending masks and gloves to California.

Trump, overall, has insisted that governors be in command, with the feds providing support.

“We will be following them, and we hope they can do the job. And I think they will,” said the president, according to the Washington Post.

But he’s also made it clear to governors that support is a “two-way street.” During a Fox News town hall, Trump said, “They have to treat us well,” and just recently warned them to be “appreciative.”

“If they don’t treat you right, I don’t call,” Trump said Friday during a daily press briefing.

Ricketts, meanwhile, said there have been conference calls with the White House twice a week, which have given governors a chance to “work out rubs” if they have them.

“This is all kind of new for us,” the governor said. “We really haven’t dealt with a pandemic in a century.”

“We’re all developing this as we learn and go through the process,” Ricketts said.

Has Trump been helpful in aiding Nebraska’s pursuit of protective gear and ventilators? A little bit, Ricketts responded, though the state hasn’t been as harshly affected as other states and isn’t as high a priority now. And that, Ricketts said, “is probably fair.”

The governor singled out Trump’s guidance on March 16, when he asked Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, as a “great move.” Before that, the recommendation was to avoid crowds of 50 or more.

“I think that was a kick start for all of us to really get in gear,” the governor said, adding, “Each of us has to do what’s best for us in each of our states.”

The president’s March 16 guidance — that schools should close, travel should be limited and public gatherings should be restricted to no more than 10 people — now will continue for another month. There had been speculation that Trump would seek to relax restrictions, on a regional basis, based on the number of cases in that area.

But Ricketts said any decision to alter restrictions here would come after consultation with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local public health officials and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which helped formulate the state’s plan to fight the virus.

“We’re not going to go back to no restrictions in Nebraska,” he said. “We’re going to take a look at what we think will be a prudent thing to do, to maybe loosen some of the restrictions where we don’t have a DHM,” a directed health measure, with enforceable bans on gatherings.

“We’re going to take this one step at a time. We’re not going to say, all bets are off now,” the governor said.

The state devised its COVID-19 response plan March 6, after getting a briefing on the outbreak from UNMC officials March 3, Ricketts said. Nebraska, he said, is fortunate to have the experts at the med center, which has one of the nation’s only centers that specializes in the study and treatment of contagious diseases.

Nebraska’s plan is patterned after a federal response plan devised by a National Institutes of Health task force in the mid-2000s, when the nation was bracing for a possible epidemic of bird flu.

Ricketts, as he has said in the past, emphasized that Nebraska’s plan does not include orders to “shelter in place” as has been done in several states — including California, Illinois and Louisiana — and cities.

While he has urged Nebraskans who are sick to stay at home and urged entire families to self-quarantine in the 18 counties that are under DHMs if someone in the household is sick, Ricketts said precautionary measures in the state were taken early enough that stay-at-home mandates will not be necessary.