LINCOLN — A key state lawmaker said Wednesday that economic damage caused by the coronavirus wiped out the chances for major property tax relief this year.

State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, said the state will not be getting the $520 million in revenues previously eyed to pay for property tax relief, business tax incentives and a tax break for military retirees. 

"Based on a 10% reduction (in state tax revenues), those things have to shoved aside," he said. 

But the budget-writing leader offered hope that the state may be able to "skate through" in relatively good financial shape if the coronavirus recession is not too deep and if the federal government allows states some flexibility with stimulus dollars. 

Stinner spoke at a webinar sponsored by the Platte Institute, an Omaha-based think tank. He provided a first look at the potential budget impact of steps taken to slow the spread of coronavirus in Nebraska and across the country, along with plenty of caution about the many unknowns of the situation.

"I can't predict how long, how deep or what the effects of this COVID-19 situation is going to be," he said.

Moody's Analytics predicted recently that state tax revenues will drop at least 10% because of the coronavirus. The firm estimated that the average state revenue loss will be in the range of 15% to 25%.

States will get some help from the federal stimulus legislation. Nebraska is in line to get $1.25 billion under the bill passed March 27. But Stinner noted that the money is earmarked for the costs of responding to the coronavirus, not for helping states cope with the loss of revenues.

