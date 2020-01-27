BOONE, Iowa — The youngest contender in the 2020 presidential race, 38-year-old Democrat Pete Buttigieg, is using an old-fashioned strategy in his closing argument for the Iowa caucuses.
He’s taking aim at the political center and says his campaign won’t apologize for trying to woo Republican and independent voters to join him at Iowa’s Democratic caucus next week.
“It’s about the fact that we need to bring as many people as possible into this process now, to demonstrate how we’re going to win in the general election,” he said in comments after the event.
It’s why he spent part of the day Monday in this city of about 12,000 people in west-central Iowa and why he plans another swing through western Iowa on Friday, including a 2 p.m. stop at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
Buttigieg said Democrats must connect, compete and win in places like Boone County, which voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and Donald Trump in 2016.
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, participated in a Fox News town hall Sunday night in Des Moines, fielding questions from Chris Wallace, an anchor for the cable TV channel watched by many conservatives.
His pitch in Des Moines and Boone: The Democratic Party needs to nominate a candidate who can unite the party and draw in independents and centrist Republicans to beat Trump, and then work to reunite the country after the election.
Buttigieg enjoys some crossover appeal among the progressive and more conservative wings of the Democratic Party, according to recent Iowa polling. This showed up in conversations with Boone County voters.
A local married couple attending Monday’s rally, Jon and Lisa Russell, he a moderate and she a progressive, said they like Pete, even if both wonder whether any of the candidates will be able to pull the Democrats together.
“I think it’s kind of wishful thinking,” said Lisa, 52.
Lisa said she can’t decide between Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. In the end, she wants someone who can generate the passion to compete with Trump and win.
Jon, 54, said he likes Buttigieg because his health care plan offers a public competitor to private health insurance. But he wants to know how Buttigieg will get to his eventual goal of “Medicare for All.” Buttigieg said Monday that he will work toward a public option, scaled to what people can afford, that leaves room for people to choose private insurance if that’s what they prefer.
“I like that he’s a small-town mayor,” Jon Russell said. “He’s not a Washington guy.”
Buttigieg, who has emphasized his service in the Naval Reserve, gave a short stump speech and took questions from the crowd of more than 200 people who attended the lunchtime rally. He stressed the need to expand the Democratic Party’s tent.
He asked if any Republicans were in the crowd, and a handful shouted in approval. Several also raised their hands when asked if they had seen his town hall on Fox News.
The difficulty for Buttigieg is finding space to separate himself in a Democratic race with a better-known centrist, former Vice President Joe Biden, and a rural-focused candidate from the region, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.
The progressive wing of the party faces a similar contest in the top tier between Sens. Sanders and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
The Fox News town hall highlighted a challenge for Buttigieg — abortion. Buttigieg supports abortion rights, in line with the Democratic Party platform.
One woman who coordinates a group of anti-abortion Democrats asked in Des Moines if Buttigieg might speak up for their views within the party. He said that he welcomed her view but that the party supports abortion rights.
Buttigieg nodded briefly to the fact that he would be the first openly gay president, saying he had witnessed Iowa make history once before. In 2008, then-Sen. Barack Obama won the Iowa caucuses and went on to become the country’s first African American president.
Buttigieg said he doesn’t want people to be forced to choose between their heads and hearts, between boldness and electability. People want both.
Buttigieg said the candidates in the 2020 election need to answer one question for voters: “How will my life be better if you’re elected?”
I wish Pete good luck in finding moderate Republicans.
