Lincoln police arrested four men after finding marijuana and THC liquid in their minivan.

Just after 11 a.m. Friday, a police officer stopped a 2019 Dodge Caravan with Florida license planes on Interstate 80 near Cornhusker Highway. The officer noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the minivan. The driver admitted to having a small amount of marijuana in the console.

The officer then noticed that the minivan's cargo area was filled with crates and boxes. The crates were filled with more than 30 gallons of THC liquid, more than 2,600 THC vape cartridges, more than 30 pounds of marijuana and 79 grams of THC shatter, Lincoln police said. A .40-caliber firearm and $2,000 in cash also were found.

