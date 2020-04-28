A woman died early Tuesday following an apartment fire in Ashland, Nebraska. 

The woman was taken to a Lincoln hospital with CPR in progress and was pronounced dead, Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said. The fire was reported about 5:15 a.m. near downtown at 1921 Silver St.  

The Ashland Volunteer Fire Department was joined in fighting the fire by firefighters from Greenwood, Yutan and Mead. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office, Stukenholtz said. 

