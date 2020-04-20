The Nebraska State Patrol issued an Amber Alert on Monday in an attempt to find two children who reportedly were abducted from a home in Tekamah.
The children, 7-year-old Marco De La Garca and 4-year-old Isaac De La Garza, are thought to be with Tanner Leichleiter, 30.
The patrol said Leichleiter has green eyes and brown hair, weighs about 165 lbs and is 5 feet 7 inches tall.
He may be driving a white 2009 Ford Expedition with Nebraska plates 31-F325.
The patrol said officials aren't sure where Leichleiter is heading, but they believe the children are in danger.
People are asked to call 911 if they have any information or see the man or the children.
