Almost three dozen members of the Nebraska National Guard assisted prison officials Sunday in a search of the Lincoln Correctional Center.

Cells, galleries, prison yards and other areas were searched, according to a statement issued by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.  

This is the second time in about a month that an outside agency has helped with a search. In September, two organized searches were conducted at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The Nebraska State Patrol and the Lincoln Police Department assisted with the second of those searches.

“This was a smaller scale operation, but no less important," Corrections Director Scott Frakes said.

Officials did not say what was found.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder

