Almost three dozen members of the Nebraska National Guard assisted prison officials Sunday in a search of the Lincoln Correctional Center.
Cells, galleries, prison yards and other areas were searched, according to a statement issued by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
This is the second time in about a month that an outside agency has helped with a search. In September, two organized searches were conducted at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The Nebraska State Patrol and the Lincoln Police Department assisted with the second of those searches.
“This was a smaller scale operation, but no less important," Corrections Director Scott Frakes said.
Officials did not say what was found.
