WASHINGTON — Rep. Steve King always embraced the role of conservative provocateur, employing rhetoric likely to generate headlines as well as outrage from those on the other side of the political spectrum.
But it’s his fellow Republicans who are pushing the nine-term Iowa congressman out the door.
Facing four challengers in Tuesday night’s 4th District primary, King garnered a little more than one-third of the vote and came in well behind State Sen. Randy Feenstra.
“For regular Republicans, he had become a liability, if not an embarrassment, and they decided to cut their losses in order to hold the seat,” said Dennis Goldford, political science professor at Drake University.
King’s career has been marked time and again by controversy, from his warnings about “cultural suicide by demographic transformation” to his infamous description of drug smugglers coming across the southern border with “calves the size of cantaloupes.”
He drew attention for a Confederate flag displayed on his desk and for associations with far-right leaders in other countries.
His words and actions brought rebukes from other Republicans at times, but the final straw was a statement to the New York Times that appeared to defend white supremacy. King has consistently and vehemently insisted his words were twisted, but House Republicans stripped him of committee assignments last year all the same.
That meant no more seat on the Agriculture Committee even as Midwestern farmers have been hit hard by trade disruptions and extreme weather. It meant no more seat on the Judiciary Committee from which to defend President Donald Trump against impeachment.
Many of those on the left hailed King’s defeat as a rejection of his ideology, but the race focused less on any policy differences than on King’s ability to translate those beliefs into results.
“We’re not looking for somebody that’s on a whole different political spectrum,” Clay County farmer Will Jones said. “We’re looking for effectiveness.”
As the Clay County Republican chairman, Jones was officially neutral in the primary, but his wife, state Rep. Megan Jones, supported Feenstra.
“I’m glad to see a strong candidate on the ballot now,” Will Jones said of Feenstra. “Here’s a nice guy that’s going to be effective, going to be able to work with people and help get a seat at the table instead of getting banned from committees.”
Jones said it’s true that some of King’s controversial statements over the years were misconstrued or taken out of context, but he added that the congressman seemed determined to say things that could easily be used against the cause, distracted from the larger argument and made it more difficult to accomplish anything.
Bob Vander Plaats is head of the Family Leader, an influential Christian conservative group in Iowa, who decided to back Feenstra over King this cycle.
“This wasn’t about Steve King,” Vander Plaats said. “This was about the people of the 4th District. They needed representation, and we can debate what happened but (King’s) voice was definitely marginalized.”
In a video message on election night, King said it was striking that his opponents had avoided attacking his policy positions and decried the money spent against him by independent groups.
“This comes from an effort to push out the strongest voice for full-spectrum constitutional Christian conservatism that existed in the United States Congress,” King said.
Feenstra will now face Democrat J.D. Scholten, who narrowly lost to King in 2018. Feenstra quickly set to work trying to tie Scholten to national Democrats.
“As we turn to the general election, I will remain focused on my plans to deliver results for the families, farmers and communities of Iowa,” Feenstra said after his victory. “But first, we must make sure this seat doesn’t land in the hands of Nancy Pelosi and her liberal allies in Congress.”
For his part, Scholten said King’s defeat this week can be traced back to the hard work of his team last cycle. King had regularly notched double-digit victories in general elections past, but Scholten finished within a few percentage points.
Feenstra’s victory prompted some handicappers to predict Republicans will hold on to the deeply red district, but Scholten said he thinks he can successfully highlight his opponent’s support from corporate interests and the GOP establishment. Voters are sick of career politicians and want to see real progress helping agricultural producers, he said.
“We have so many farmers with their backs against the wall,” Scholten said.
It’s not clear what King will do next, but in his Tuesday night remarks the congressman said he plans to stick to his values.
“The effort to refurbish the pillars of American exceptionalism must go on, and I pick that up again tomorrow morning when the sun comes up,” King said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.