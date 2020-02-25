WASHINGTON — Sen. Ben Sasse’s Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act failed to advance yet again Tuesday, blocked by Democrats who have criticized the measure as unnecessary and intrusive.
The Nebraska Republican engaged in a sharp floor exchange with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., ahead of the vote. Sasse’s voice rose to near-shouting levels as he said the legislation has nothing to do with abortion access.
“It’s about infanticide. That’s the actual legislation,” Sasse said, pointing toward the other side of the chamber. “And you’ve got 44 people over there who want to hide from it and talk in euphemisms about abortion because they don’t want to defend the indefensible.”
The tally was 56-41, four votes short of the 60 votes required to move the bill forward. All Republican senators, including the four from Nebraska and Iowa, supported it. So did three Democrats.
Democrats opposing the measure said nobody favors infanticide but that it’s already against both the law and accepted medical standards of care.
“To argue that you have some novel idea that infanticide should be a crime and we don’t cover it now under the law is just not accurate,” Durbin told Sasse.
Durbin pointed to the case of Kermit Gosnell, an abortion doctor convicted of infanticide and sentenced to life in prison as a result.
Sasse agreed that proactively killing a baby is against the law but said there’s no federal criminal penalty if a baby is simply allowed to die from lack of care.
His legislation would apply to any health care providers present when a child is born alive during an attempted abortion.
The bill would require those providers to deliver the same care as they would to “any other child born alive at the same gestational age.” Violators would face up to five years in prison.
Sasse has tried repeatedly to move the bill forward but in vain.
Opponents say that only a small percentage of abortions happen in later stages of pregnancy and that they often involve serious fetal abnormalities.
In some cases labor is induced and those babies show signs of life as they receive “comfort care” until death.
Sasse’s reliance on gestational age rather than physical condition, opponents argue, would require aggressive intervention in cases where a traumatized family is just trying to offer compassionate care.
Sasse has disputed that interpretation of the bill.
The Senate on Tuesday also voted on legislation that would ban abortions after 20 weeks, with exceptions for the life of the mother or in the case of rape or incest. Violators would face up to five years of prison.
That bill failed to advance on a 53-44 vote. Most Senate Republicans supported it, including all four from Nebraska and Iowa, along with two Democrats. Two other Republican senators crossed the aisle to oppose it.
In response to the Sasse bill, Durbin offered up legislation he’s sponsored to address U.S. infant and maternal mortality rates, which are high compared to many other wealthy nations. That bill would expand Medicaid coverage for new moms.
“It doesn’t matter whether you go to a pro-life or a pro-choice rally, we ought to all agree that this is something that we can do on a bipartisan basis,” Durbin said.
Sasse suggested such talk was merely an effort to obscure the real issue, but offered to advance a different proposal by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, that would allocate an additional $2.7 billion for maternal health care.
Durbin described the Grassley proposal as inadequate.
