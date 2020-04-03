Karna Gurung is keeping his Bhutanese-Nepalese community flush with fresh produce, rice, and perhaps the most important supply of all: information.

Gurung, a part-owner of two iMart grocery stores in Omaha and a wholesale business, is preaching the coronavirus gospel on Facebook and other social media outlets.

Wash your hands. Stay at home. Keep a 6-foot distance from others.

Getting those messages out is important, Gurung said. And translating those messages into different languages for Omaha’s refugee and immigrant communities could be life-saving.

“I’m taking my social responsibility seriously,” he said at his store near 40th and Cuming Streets. “This coronavirus … doesn’t look at boundaries. It doesn’t look at nationality, at color.”

Public health officials, faith and social service groups, and community leaders like Gurung are trying to make sure the latest updates and recommendations about the coronavirus are reaching everyone, including the thousands of Nebraskans who speak a language other than English.

La lucha contra el coronavirus será una batalla — the fight against the coronavirus will be a battle — Omaha doctors and community leaders said in a recent video call conducted entirely in Spanish.

Sign language interpreters are present at briefings for Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Gurung has posted videos translating some of those announcements in Nepali, and Douglas County Health officials have gone on Spanish-language radio shows.

Community clinics like the Charles Drew Health Center are translating posters, pamphlets and other educational materials into several languages, including Karen and Burmese, languages spoken by Omaha’s substantial population from Myanmar.

And on its YouTube page, Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska has posted videos on the coronavirus and how to stop its spread in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Pashto, Arabic, Karenni, Nepali and Kirundi.

Being a newcomer to a country and not speaking the language is hard enough when it comes to figuring out the bus schedule or signing a child’s permission slip for school. Now try keeping up to date with the constant stream of news and updates — almost entirely in English — about a frightening new virus.

Mohamed Jimale, a civil rights and labor activist, said many in his Somali community listen to translated radio broadcasts from the BBC or Voice of America. But that international lens doesn’t cover the latest social distancing guidelines recommended by Stothert or the number of positive coronavirus cases in Nebraska.

People could use more direct outreach where they live, or where they shop for groceries, he said.

He’s been helping some file for unemployment. Many Somalis work in meatpacking plants that are still open, but others, Jimale included, drive for Uber, Lyft or cab companies whose business has ground to a halt. People are worried about their ability to pay rent or their mortgage, and it’s tough to care for kids home from school after working an overnight shift.

“People, they never even think about how this can happen in the United States,” he said. “The greatest country in the world, and everything is shut down.”

Since mid-March, caseworkers with Restoring Dignity, a refugee advocacy group, have been contacting their clients from Myanmar to see what they know about the coronavirus and what they need.

“We are doing fine, but my youngest son has a cough,” one respondent said. “(I) just worry if there is no work then no money to pay bills,” another told a caseworker.

Many refugees work shifts in local meatpacking plants and are concerned about the possibility of the virus spreading there, said Hannah Wyble, co-founder of Restoring Dignity.

“The majority of the families have heard about it, and what they know is they need to wash their hands and stay away from people,” she said. “That was encouraging to me. But some families had no idea what was going on.”

Jessica Kolterman, a spokeswoman for Lincoln Premium Poultry, the business that is managing the new Costco chicken plant in Fremont, said workers on the floor there are spacing out as much as possible and are asked to stay home if they feel ill.

Employees speak English, Spanish, Somali, Burmese and Karen, and interpreters have been speaking to people at lunch to make sure workers are up to speed on the virus and how to contain it.

“This is an opportunity for society and America to really recognize the contributions that our team members make to keep food in the store, which ends up on our plates at home,” Kolterman said. “And they’re very proud of that.”

With schools closed for the rest of the school year, families are also worried about stretching their food budgets further, Wyble said. Local food pantries are sometimes running short on rice, a staple for many Asian, African and Middle Eastern families. Refugees from Myanmar aren’t necessarily used to eating white bread or canned vegetables.

Others fear anti-Asian xenophobia and discrimination from people who blame the coronavirus on China, especially after a man last month stabbed members of an Asian-American family at a Sam’s Club in Texas.

Gurung said his wife looks Chinese and has received some sideways glances in public.

The Refugee Empowerment Center is working to get families signed up for low-cost Internet service, executive director Amanda Kohler said. Many school districts are experimenting with e-learning.

“One of the challenges we’re seeing most is parents are now being put in a role where they’re providing a lot more education and instruction to their children,” she said. “I can’t imagine having all this homework for your children to be doing, and you don’t even understand the paperwork or how to do it yourself.”

The Refugee Empowerment Center is also seeking volunteers who can be virtual one-on-one tutors for refugees learning English.

There are “people with spare time on their hands who are yearning for human interaction,” Kohler said. “This is a great way to broaden your world.”

Gurung’s businesses are currently bleeding $5,000 per day, but he’s worried about bigger things than lost sales.

His grocery stores are open only on Saturday and Sunday, when people can call in an order and pick it up at the curb. He thinks restrictions in Omaha and Nebraska don’t go far enough — he’s pressing for a full lockdown to stamp out the spread of the virus.

“$5,000 is nothing in terms of people’s lives,” he said. “Life is more important than money. Money we can recover. … We can continue our business.”