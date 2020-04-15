One person was killed and four people were injured Tuesday in a crash near Madison, Nebraska, the Madison County sheriff reported.

The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 and Nebraska Highway 32, according to Sheriff Todd Volk.

A northbound Nissan Murano collided with an eastbound Buick Le Sabre.

The man who died, Charlie Kethcart, 73, of rural Stanton County, was a passenger in the Buick. The driver was seriously injured, according to the Sheriff's Office.

