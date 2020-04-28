A 69-year-old woman died early Tuesday following an apartment fire near downtown Ashland, Nebraska.
The woman was identified as Jeanette Morley.
Morley was taken to a Lincoln hospital with CPR in progress and later was pronounced dead, Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said. The fire was reported about 5:15 a.m. at 1921 Silver St.
Saunders County Attorney Joseph Dobesh said the fire appears to have been accidental, though the cause remains under investigation. An autopsy is to be performed Wednesday.
The Ashland Volunteer Fire Department was assisted at the scene by firefighters from Greenwood, Yutan and Mead.
