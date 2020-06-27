A 68-year-old woman has died after a three-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Friend, Nebraska.

Doral Simmons of Friend died of injuries suffered in the crash, which occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Page Street in Friend about 5 p.m., according to Friend Police Chief Shawn Gray.

Simmons was taken to Warren Memorial Hospital in Friend, where she was pronounced dead. Her granddaughter, Dorothy Simmons, 14, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was released from a Lincoln hospital, Gray said.

Simmons was driving an SUV west and collided with a semitrailer truck, which was also westbound.

Another SUV was also struck. The other two drivers did not suffer serious injuries.

Seat belts were used, and alcohol was not a factor, Gray said.

The crash is under investigation by the Friend Police Department.

Friend is about 30 miles southeast of York.

