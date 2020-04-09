Three more staff members at the state Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, health officials said Thursday.

The additional cases bring to six the total number of workers who have tested positive.

Three male juvenile offenders have also tested positive, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said.

The three youths are asymptomatic and are self-isolating in individual rooms, HHS officials said.

After the second staffer tested positive Saturday, HHS worked with the Two Rivers Health Department and the Nebraska National Guard to set up testing for all offenders and staff members at the center.

The parents of the youths who have tested positive have been contacted and will be regularly updated, HHS said.

Photos: Drive-thru clinic that can test for coronavirus opens in Lincoln

1 of 13

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email