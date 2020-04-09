We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Three more staff members at the state Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, health officials said Thursday.

The additional cases bring to six the total number of workers who have tested positive.

Three male juvenile offenders have also tested positive, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said.

The three youths are asymptomatic and are self-isolating in individual rooms, HHS officials said.

After the second staffer tested positive Saturday, HHS worked with the Two Rivers Health Department and the Nebraska National Guard to set up testing for all offenders and staff members at the center.

The parents of the youths who have tested positive have been contacted and will be regularly updated, HHS said.