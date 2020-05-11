We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — Three Nebraska prison inmates have tested negative for COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said Monday.

They were the first state prisoners to be tested for COVID-19. The lack of testing has been a sore spot with some advocates and family members.

The three male inmates, who were housed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, were tested as a precautionary measure, the department announced late Saturday. They had come in contact with a staffer who tested positive. The three inmates had been under quarantine.

So far, eight corrections employees have tested positive. Six of them work at the State Penitentiary, which holds the largest number of inmates of any prison in the state.

Prisons and jails have been described as “petri dishes” for the spread of infections because social distancing is difficult. Nebraska’s prisons are seen as being at even higher risk because they are overcrowded, holding more than 2,000 more prisoners than their design capacity.

Inmates have been given free soap to encourage extra hand-washing and a bleach solution to clean their cells; masks have been distributed; and a system to trace who came into contract with an infected person has been set up, officials have said.

