LINCOLN — Three Nebraska prison inmates have tested negative for COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said Monday.
They were the first state prisoners to be tested for COVID-19.
The lack of testing has been a sore spot with some advocates and family members.
The three male inmates, who were housed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, were tested as a precautionary measure, the department announced late Saturday. They had come in contact with a staffer who tested positive. The three inmates had been under quarantine.
So far, eight corrections employees have tested positive. Six of them work at the State Penitentiary, which holds the largest number of inmates of any prison in the state.
Prisons and jails have been described as “petri dishes” for the spread of infections because social distancing is difficult. Nebraska’s prisons are seen as being at even higher risk because they are overcrowded, holding more than 2,000 more prisoners than their design capacity.
Inmates have been given free soap to encourage extra hand-washing and a bleach solution to clean their cells; masks have been distributed; and a system to trace who came into contract with an infected person has been set up, officials have said.
Our best staff photos of May 2020
Online Graduation
Matthew Meacham steps outside for photos while wearing his cap and gown after watching the University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduation celebration.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Online Graduation
Matthew Meacham wears his cap and gown while watching the University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduation celebration with his mom, Jeanette, sibling Kai and their miniature Australian shepherd, Ryder, at his family's Omaha home on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunday services return
Parishioners pray during Mass at Saint Cecilia Cathedral on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunday services return
Deacon James Tardy reads during Mass at Saint Cecilia Cathedral on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
NorthStar
Scott Hazelrigg can’t bring kids to NorthStar, so he’s going to their homes to make sure they are doing okay during the pandemic.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
NorthStar
William Sherrod, top, hugs his mother Rhonda Scott in their front yard Wednesday while talking with NorthStar president Scott Hazelrigg. Hazelrigg is visiting youths who used to attend NorthStar enrichment programs but can't because of the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunday services return
Ron Helms hands out masks at Saint Cecilia Cathedral on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mariachi music
Emmanuel Saunz performs mariachi music for healthcare workers outside OneWorld Community Health Center in Omaha on Friday, May 8, 2020. The clinic has been testing potential novel coronavirus patients in the parking lot of the south Omaha location.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A letter of praise
A letter of appreciation for those on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic outside a home in Omaha on Wednesday, May 06, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign of hope
A message of hope during the novel coronavirus pandemic from a home in Omaha on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska begins to reopen
People dine at Harold's Koffee House on the first day of loosened coronavirus restrictions on Monday, May 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
A worker uses a swab to test someone for coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
CHI Health medical professionals applaud a child who underwent testing for the novel coronavirus on Monday outside Omaha’s downtown arena.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Medical workers wait for people at a tent at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers and members of the Nebraska National Guard unload donations at the Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J St., on Saturday, May 02, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
A member of the Nebraska National Guard directs traffic during a food drive at the Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J St., on Saturday, May 02, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers and members of the Nebraska National Guard unload donations at the Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J St., on Saturday, May 02, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Free Ice Cream Friday
Arthur, 5, and Romona McIver, 9, pick up free eCreamery ice cream being given out for First Friday in the drive-thru at Dundee Bank in Omaha on Friday, May 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Free Ice Cream Friday
Free eCreamery ice cream is given out for First Friday in the drive-thru at Dundee Bank in Omaha on Friday, May 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Free Ice Cream Friday
Allie Schima picks up free eCreamery ice cream is given out for First Friday in the drive-thru at Dundee Bank in Omaha on Friday, May 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
