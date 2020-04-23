We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A total of 29 workers at a Tyson Foods pork plant in Madison have tested positive for the coronavirus, and health officials there say workers who show any symptom of the virus must stay home for a minimum of two weeks.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department said it plans to test more Tyson workers in coming days, and a Nebraska Medicine infectious disease specialist has toured the plant.

The number of cases tied to the plant is growing — the health department reported six workers tested positive on Monday. Madison County had a total of 44 cases Thursday night.

The health director sent a quarantine directive to Tyson, reminding the plant that workers who have even one COVID-19 symptom, call out sick for one day or have sick children or household members must quarantine at home for a minimum of two weeks.

At least nine workers at the Smithfield plant in Crete have tested positive.

Workers are getting sick at a number of other food production and meat processing facilities in Nebraska, including a Tyson plant in Lexington, a JBS USA beef plant in Grand Island, the Costco chicken plant in Fremont and several Omaha-area plants.

Cases are spiking in tiny Dakota County, where 133 new cases were reported Thursday. Dakota City is home to a Tyson plant, but the county health director has not divulged whether any of those cases are connected to the plant. A Tyson Fresh Meats executive confirmed cases there in an interview with a local TV station.