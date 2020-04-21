We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases tied to the JBS USA beef plant in Grand Island is growing exponentially, the local health director said Tuesday.

Roughly 237 people connected to the meatpacking plant have tested positive, Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson said.

That’s a huge spike — over two weeks ago, on April 3, only 10 JBS workers had tested positive.

The Central District Health Department covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties, which Tuesday had a combined 590 coronavirus cases and 14 deaths. That means infections tied to the plant account for approximately 40% of all cases in the area.

Hall County also has the highest number of coronavirus cases of any county in Nebraska, well ahead of the Omaha area, which has nine times the number of people living there.

Other Nebraska counties with large meatpacking businesses, including Dawson County, with a Tyson Foods plant in Lexington, and Dakota County, with a Tyson plant in Dakota City, are emerging as new coronavirus hot spots. Inside the plants, employees work in close quarters butchering hogs, cattle and poultry.

It’s unclear whether all of those confirmed cases are JBS workers, or, for example, family members living in the same household who were exposed.

A JBS spokesman did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday, but the company has said it has put in place several measures to curb the spread of the virus, including taking workers’ temperatures before their shifts, installing plexiglass dividers to separate employees and providing gloves and masks.

The company and the union that represents workers there recently agreed to a $4-an-hour pay bump.

Shelly Schwedhelm, executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine, and Dr. James Lawler, director in the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, are touring plants — they wouldn't specify which ones — to observe conditions and give recommendations for infection control.

The biggest challenge "is the fact that they have to work so closely in the production facility," Schwedhelm said. "They started and implemented universal masking about a week or two ago. They are trying to put together some barriers and engineering controls to separate workers a little bit more."

Schwedhelm said suggestions for plants could include lengthening the work day so fewer people are on the production line at once or staggering shifts so fewer workers are entering plants and locker rooms at the same time.

Lawler said prevention efforts also need to extend to workers' lives outside the plant. Because many are lower-income, they may not have their own car and instead carpool to work. Tight-knit immigrant and refugee communities are often more likely to live in multi-generational housing where family members are at higher risk for exposure. Language barriers persist.

"Those testing interventions really need to focus on the community level, and not just in workplaces. If you're only testing the people going in and out of the plant, you're missing the families they go home to," Lawler said.

The coronavirus clusters in smaller communities like Grand Island and Lexington magnify class and urban-rural divides, he said. Cases in Omaha and Lincoln, meanwhile, are leveling off.

"There's a different calculus involved for people who have a white-collar job and ample savings accounts and reserves built up," Lawler said. "We can afford to take a couple weeks off. These are folks working paycheck-to-paycheck, and they can't step away from work for a week or even a day. We have to figure out how to get around the perverse incentives that exist to keep them going into work even if they're ill."

That involves persuading plants to do away with points-style systems that penalize workers for absences, and, Schwedhelm said, reconsidering bonuses for perfect attendance that may persuade workers to keep showing up even if they don't feel good.

The JBS plant, with an estimated 3,600 workers, is Grand Island’s largest employer. Meat and food production plants and their workers are considered essential by the federal government. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says there is currently no evidence of the coronavirus being transmitted by food or food packaging.

JBS USA operates more than 60 facilities across the United States. The company announced Monday it would temporarily close its Worthington, Minnesota, pork processing plant.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported over the weekend that 26 JBS workers and five relatives of workers had tested positive for the coronavirus.

It is the company’s third to shut down, joining a beef plant in Souderton, Pennsylvania, that closed for two weeks and reopened Monday, and a beef plant that remains closed in Greeley, Colorado.

Other companies have shut plants across the country because of outbreaks, including the Smithfield pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

This report includes material from The Associated Press