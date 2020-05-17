Separate one-vehicle crashes on Friday and Saturday left two Nebraska men dead, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
James Duncan, 76, of Hastings, died in the rollover crash of a three-wheeled motorcycle Saturday near Wood River. Investigators from the Hall County Sheriff's Office determined that Duncan was driving the motorcycle southbound on Elm Street about 4:30 p.m. when it overturned.
The motorcycle lost control and rolled over shortly after the section where the roadway surface becomes gravel. Duncan was ejected, and the motorcycle crashed into a ditch.
In the other wreck, Johan Lopez, 35, of Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2009 Toyota Corolla he was driving hit an Interstate 80 sign before crashing into a ditch Friday. Lopez was discovered about 10:45 a.m. in the ditch near the 48th Street exit on the west side of Lincoln.
Investigators said Lopez, who had been reported missing by his family in Colorado, had been dead for a while before a maintenance crew reported finding the wreck.
