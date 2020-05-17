Separate one-vehicle crashes on Friday and Saturday left two Nebraska men dead, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. 

James Duncan, 76, of Hastings, died in the rollover crash of a three-wheeled motorcycle Saturday near Wood River. Investigators from the Hall County Sheriff's Office determined that Duncan was driving the motorcycle southbound on Elm Street about 4:30 p.m. when it overturned. 

The motorcycle lost control and rolled over shortly after the section where the roadway surface becomes gravel. Duncan was ejected, and the motorcycle crashed into a ditch. 

In the other wreck, Johan Lopez, 35, of Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2009 Toyota Corolla he was driving hit an Interstate 80 sign before crashing into a ditch Friday. Lopez was discovered about 10:45 a.m. in the ditch near the 48th Street exit on the west side of Lincoln. 

Investigators said Lopez, who had been reported missing by his family in Colorado, had been dead for a while before a maintenance crew reported finding the wreck. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email