Two motorcyclists died Sunday after separate crashes on Nebraska roads.
About 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Seward County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to investigate a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 6 and 294th Road.
The preliminary investigation found that a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle was westbound on Highway 6 when it veered off the road to the right and went through a ditch.
The motorcyclist, Connor Brown, 20, of Lincoln, was taken to Seward Memorial Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.
Brown was wearing a helmet, officials said, noting that the preliminary investigation found speed to be a factor in the crash.
The second motorcycle crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. in Columbus.
Michael Woelfel, 37, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the Columbus Police Department. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Investigators determined Woelfel was eastbound on Lakeshore Drive in the Wagner Lake residential addition. Woelfel lost control of the motorcycle and it crashed, coming to rest on the south side of the road.
