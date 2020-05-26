We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Over the last week, an additional 19 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Fremont plant that supplies rotisserie chickens and other cuts of meat to Costco stores.

A total of 73 Lincoln Premium Poultry workers have tested positive since the plant reported its first known coronavirus case in mid-April. One worker died, the company announced in early May.

Another 103 workers have tested negative. The plant employs roughly 1,100 people, and is one of many meatpacking plants dealing with coronavirus outbreaks.

Last week, Nebraska officials said that infections among meatpackers made up roughly one-quarter of all confirmed coronavirus cases in Nebraska, with 2,601 workers testing positive and eight who have died.

“As the virus continues to be prevalent in our communities, we know we will continue to have cases each week,” said Jessica Kolterman, a spokeswoman for Lincoln Premium Poultry. “We continue to keep the curve flat within our facilities and have seen 50 team members return to work. That’s encouraging for all of us.”

