Fourteen more workers at the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant in Fremont, which supplies chickens to Costco stores, have tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said Tuesday.

A total of 54 workers there have contracted COVID-19, and one died, the company announced earlier this month. Twenty-nine workers have recovered and returned to work, and 90 have tested negative.

“We will continue to have team members tested who show symptoms or who have been directly exposed, and as we continue testing, our total will grow,” said spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman. “That being said, we are comfortable with the measured growth and will keep working to keep the curve flat.”

Kolterman said the company has enacted multiple safety measures and enhanced benefits for workers, including a $2 hourly pay bump, a policy that allows workers over 65 to stay home with pay, and free chicken for Memorial Day weekend.

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education.

