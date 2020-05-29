A 11-year-old boy who used a wheelchair and his caretaker were killed after being struck by a man driving a pickup truck in Friend, Nebraska. 

Isaac Speece, of Friend, and 53-year-old Crystal Gerdes, of Milford, died Thursday. The two pedestrians were headed south on Page Street when a northbound pickup truck crossed into their lane at about 8:50 a.m. 

Gerdes was pronounced dead at the scene. Speece was taken to Friend Hospital, where he later died.

Thomas Schiffern, 76, of Friend, was the driver of the pickup and was uninjured. 

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the crash. 

