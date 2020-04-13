We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Ten workers at a beef processing facility in Hastings and one worker at a Fremont plant that produces chickens for Costco are the latest food workers to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

The South Heartland District Health Department reported this weekend that 10 workers at a Western Reserve beef facility in Hastings have tested positive.

The department "is working closely with Western Reserve management to complete the contact investigations, provide recommendations for employee safety and to provide additional testing for their workforce," the health director there said in a press release.

Western Reserve officials did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Hastings is in Adams County, just south of Grand Island, a current coronavirus hot spot. The number of positive cases in Adams County is growing too, with 54 people there testing positive as of Sunday.

Only 235 people in Adams County have been tested so far, according to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services figures, meaning nearly 23% of tests there are coming back positive. Statewide, only 7.4% of people being tested have the coronavirus, although widespread testing has not been available in Nebraska.

Those cases also include three workers at a Hastings Walmart who worked there between March 26 and April 5.

Lincoln Premium Poultry, the company that runs a Fremont chicken plant that opened last September and supplies Costco with millions of rotisserie chickens and other cuts, announced its first COVID-19 case Monday. The plant employs roughly 1,100 people.

“The employee worked in what we refer to as the ‘second processing’ part of the building and was on second shift, which runs in the evening and has fewer employees at this time," spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman said in a statement. "The person did not engage with many employees the last day they were in our facility, which was last Wednesday, April 8. We have arranged a deep clean of all areas of our facility and work will continue as scheduled.”

Kolterman said the employee is recovering at home, with pay, and that two co-workers who may have been exposed are also self-isolating at home with pay.

"We are very proud of our employees who are working on the front lines of this virus each day to keep food on the table for American families and will continue to do everything we can to protect them," she said.

Workers have tested positive at other Nebraska meatpacking and food processing facilities, including the JBS USA beef plant and McCain Foods frozen appetizer plant, both in Grand Island. Many food facilities employ hundreds, if not thousands, of employees who work in close proximity to each other packaging food or cutting meat.

Several facilities, including a Smithfield pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have closed temporarily to contain the spread of the virus after dozens of workers tested positive.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that he had not heard of any Nebraska plants planning to shut down production.

Many plants are taking precautionary steps, including having workers wear masks, taking temperatures before the start of shifts and putting up plexiglass dividers between work stations or in cafeterias, but workers have told union representatives and other advocacy groups that they fear falling ill. Those organizations are pushing for stronger, more uniform safety measures, like slowing down the production line and spacing workers out further.

“The environment is very challenging to do social distancing in, but it’s absolutely important to keep our food processing facilities going because it’s vital we continue to have that strong supply chain here in the United States," Ricketts said at his Monday press briefing. "Here in Nebraska, we’re the beef state. We feed the world and it’s important to continue to do that ... We’ll continue to work with companies to make sure we’re doing all we can to keep those supply lines open.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says there is currently no evidence of the coronavirus being transmitted by food or food packaging.

World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.