A motorist passes by as construction progresses on the feed mill that's part of Costco's poultry processing operation in Fremont, on Feb. 1, 2018. The site includes the feed mill, a processing plant and a hatchery. It opened in 2019.
Rotisserie chickens cook during the grand opening of Costco in La Vista, Nebraska, in October 2016.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A groundbreaking for Costco’s poultry processing facility in Fremont, Nebraska, in 2017. The plant celebrated its grand opening in September 2019.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A motorist passes by as construction progresses on the feed mill that's part of Costco's poultry processing operation in Fremont, on Feb. 1, 2018. The site includes the feed mill, a processing plant and a hatchery. It opened in 2019.
Ten workers at a beef processing facility in Hastings and one worker at a Fremont plant that produces chickens for Costco are the latest food workers to test positive for the novel coronavirus.
The South Heartland District Health Department reported this weekend that 10 workers at a Western Reserve beef facility in Hastings have tested positive.
The department "is working closely with Western Reserve management to complete the contact investigations, provide recommendations for employee safety and to provide additional testing for their workforce," the health director there said in a press release.
Western Reserve officials did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Hastings is in Adams County, just south of Grand Island, a current coronavirus hot spot. The number of positive cases in Adams County is growing too, with 54 people there testing positive as of Sunday.
Only 235 people in Adams County have been tested so far, according to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services figures, meaning nearly 23% of tests there are coming back positive. Statewide, only 7.4% of people being tested have the coronavirus, although widespread testing has not been available in Nebraska.
Those cases also include three workers at a Hastings Walmart who worked there between March 26 and April 5.
Lincoln Premium Poultry, the company that runs a Fremont chicken plant that opened last September and supplies Costco with millions of rotisserie chickens and other cuts, announced its first COVID-19 case Monday. The plant employs roughly 1,100 people.
“The employee worked in what we refer to as the ‘second processing’ part of the building and was on second shift, which runs in the evening and has fewer employees at this time," spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman said in a statement. "The person did not engage with many employees the last day they were in our facility, which was last Wednesday, April 8. We have arranged a deep clean of all areas of our facility and work will continue as scheduled.”
Kolterman said the employee is recovering at home, with pay, and that two co-workers who may have been exposed are also self-isolating at home with pay.
"We are very proud of our employees who are working on the front lines of this virus each day to keep food on the table for American families and will continue to do everything we can to protect them," she said.
Workers have tested positive at other Nebraska meatpacking and food processing facilities, including the JBS USA beef plant and McCain Foods frozen appetizer plant, both in Grand Island. Many food facilities employ hundreds, if not thousands, of employees who work in close proximity to each other packaging food or cutting meat.
Several facilities, including a Smithfield pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have closed temporarily to contain the spread of the virus after dozens of workers tested positive.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that he had not heard of any Nebraska plants planning to shut down production.
Many plants are taking precautionary steps, including having workers wear masks, taking temperatures before the start of shifts and putting up plexiglass dividers between work stations or in cafeterias, but workers have told union representatives and other advocacy groups that they fear falling ill. Those organizations are pushing for stronger, more uniform safety measures, like slowing down the production line and spacing workers out further.
“The environment is very challenging to do social distancing in, but it’s absolutely important to keep our food processing facilities going because it’s vital we continue to have that strong supply chain here in the United States," Ricketts said at his Monday press briefing. "Here in Nebraska, we’re the beef state. We feed the world and it’s important to continue to do that ... We’ll continue to work with companies to make sure we’re doing all we can to keep those supply lines open.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says there is currently no evidence of the coronavirus being transmitted by food or food packaging.
World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park at on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
A home displays a message in a front window in Omaha on Friday, April 10.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
This sign was installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on April 4. The mayor later closed all city parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
The empty streets of downtown Grand Island on Monday, April 06, 2020. The area was experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. Playgrounds are closed as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
