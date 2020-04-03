We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Ten workers at a JBS beef plant in Grand Island have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as the number of confirmed cases in the Hall County region continues to climb.

Several health care workers at a Grand Island medical clinic and three nursing facilities also have COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

As of Thursday night, 33 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in the Central District Health Department, which stretches across Hall, Merrick and Hamilton Counties. Only much-larger Douglas County has more positive cases in Nebraska.

“Our numbers are ever-increasing,” said Teresa Anderson, the director of the Central District Health Department, at a Friday afternoon press conference. “This is not good. But it is not unexpected.”

The JBS USA plant, where an estimated 3,000 people work, will not be shut down, Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele said.

People have asked why large production sites in Grand Island like the McCain Foods, Case New Holland and the Hornady ammunition plant are still open while restaurants and bars are limited to takeout-only.

Food and agriculture production and processing facilities are considered essential infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, he said.

“We have made decisions to close some functions of our business community because they are not essential to your life or well-being,” Steele said at the press conference, which was also translated into Spanish. “Things such as food production are essential to the functioning of America."

Zack Ireland, the general manager of the JBS plant, said the food company is taking the outbreak seriously.

“JBS Grand Island is not forcing anyone to come to work for any reason, especially those who are sick,” he said. “We want all workers who are sick to stay home.”

Workers are wearing face masks and checking their temperatures daily, and the plant is being cleaned and sanitized each day, he said. Extra space is being created so workers can spread out during their breaks.

Hall County’s current number of cases trails only Douglas County, the Nebraska population center where Omaha is located and an estimated 571,327 people live. Roughly 61,000 people live in Hall County. Douglas County reported 119 coronavirus cases Thursday night.

Anderson said it could be as long as eight weeks before the number of COVID-19 cases in the area begins to decline.

“It is absolutely imperative for each of us to do our very best right now to reduce the number of cases in our community and keep the (coronavirus) from spreading,” she said.