One person was killed and four were injured Tuesday in a crash near Madison, Nebraska, the Madison County sheriff reported.

The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 and Nebraska Highway 32, according to Sheriff Todd Volk.

A northbound Nissan Murano collided with an eastbound Buick Le Sabre.

A passenger in the Buick died. The driver was seriously injured, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Responding to the scene was the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Madison Police Department, Madison Fire and Rescue and Nebraska State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email