A 38-year-old Scottsbluff man is dead and a 32-year-old Scottsbluff man is hospitalized following a crash Friday night near Scottsbluff.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper witnessed a vehicle rollover just south of Highway 26 and west of Scottsbluff, and reported that the vehicle was on fire, according to the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office.

The 38-year-old man was ejected and CPR was unsuccessful. Authorities declared him dead at the scene. The other occupant was transported to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

The Sheriff's Office said seat belts were not in use.

