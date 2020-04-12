Final repairs will get underway this month to the damaged levee that protects Valley and parts of Fremont from the Platte River.

The Omaha District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last week awarded a $1.68 million repair contract to KEU Inc. of Vancouver, Washington.

The Union and No Name Dikes reduce the flood threat to more than 1,300 structures and property worth $1 billion, according to the corps.

“Getting this contract awarded is a significant milestone,” said Justin Ketelsen, project manager.

The levee protects 23,000 acres including Valley, a town of 2,300, and the southern part of Fremont.

Valmont Industries, meatpacking plants, other industries, agricultural lands and sandpit lake communities like Ginger Cove and Ginger Woods also are protected by the levee.

About a mile of the 9.8-mile levee sustained damage.

In last year’s flood, most of Valley’s homes took on water, and its roads, culverts, sewer system and park were damaged.

If all goes according to schedule, the levee reconstruction should be completed by mid-August, said Michael Glasch of the Army Corps of Engineers.

Fully repaired, the levee protects against so-called 50- to 100-year flooding; in other words, flooding that has a 1% to 2% chance of occurring in any year, according to the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

The corps will cover 80% of the repair costs, and the NRD will pick up the rest.

The levee was built in 1919 and has been overtopped only twice, in 1978 and 2019.

