LINCOLN — With extra revenue to spend this year, Gov. Ricketts used his State of the State address to direct funds to address the state's traditionally high property taxes and workforce shortage.
The Republican governor also thanked first responders, state workers and everyday citizens who jumped in to help when Nebraska was swamped by flooding last March. He called it the state's "finest hour."
"When we were faced with the most widespread and costliest natural disaster in state history, Nebraskans responded with heroic grit, determination, resilience and generosity," Ricketts said.
In his sixth State of the State address, the governor proposed to:
— Set aside $520 million over the next three years for property tax relief. He said he agrees with the "framework" of a bill crafted by the Legislature's Revenue Committee that would increase state aid to K-12 schools and lower property taxes by reducing land valuations used for tax purposes. Funds would come from excess state tax revenue, which has exceeded forecasts in recent months.
In his speech, he made his pitch for a stricter lid on local spending, which is one of the most controversial aspects of the Revenue Committee's proposal, Legislative Bill 974, and one that's received opposition from some of the state's largest school districts, including Omaha and Millard.
"We need local spending restraint because, over the last 10 years, local governments have raised local property taxes 54% while inflation only grew at 17%," he said.
— Earmark $16 million over the next three years for scholarships for students studying in high-need, better paying fields, such as math, engineering, healthcare and information technology. State business leaders have called the workforce shortage a "crisis" in the state.
— Devote $8 million to increase pay for Department of Corrections officers. That would not only address the shortage of such workers — which has led to record-high overtime expenses and cancellation of prison visits and programs — but, according to Ricketts, allow Corrections to prepare more inmates for earlier release on parole.
His budget did not include any new money for new construction of prisons. The state's prison system is currently the second-most crowded in the nation. Ricketts said such expansion is not a priority at this time, but remains under review.
— Use $109 million in excess tax revenue to replenish a fund depleted by flood repairs, to continue work to replace antiquated heating and air conditioning systems in the State Capitol, and to repair an irrigation tunnel in Wyoming that serves 50,000 acres of farmland in Nebraska's Panhandle.
He also is directing $9.2 million in state funds to about a dozen Nebraska counties to help them qualify for federal grants to repair flood-damaged roads and bridges. Such state aid, which hasn't been made available in the recent past, helps cash-strapped counties that can't afford the entire 12.5% match required for such grants, Ricketts said. Irrigators in the Panhandle, he added, can't afford the entire price tag for fixing the Fort Laramie Canal tunnel, so he's sending $3.8 million for that project.
— Provide $18.8 million to improve staffing at the Lincoln Regional Center, and remove hazards (that would allow someone to hang themselves) at the facility, as ordered by an accrediting body for such mental health facilities. Ricketts is also earmarking an extra $8.6 million for the needs of people with developmental disabilities.
Ricketts also made his pitch to state lawmakers to pass a new package of state tax incentives for business expansions. LB 720 was blocked from passage last year.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
