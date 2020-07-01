LINCOLN — The Nebraska Legislature will look very different when lawmakers return to the Capitol later this month.
Clear plastic dividers have been installed between the rows of desks, hand sanitizer will be scattered around and only a few staff will be allowed into the chamber with senators. Balconies will be reserved for senators and the press, while the public and lobbyists will have to stay in the Rotunda.
But for the most part, lawmakers will confront the same issues they were wrestling with before they took a pandemic-induced break, two key lawmakers said Wednesday.
“I don’t think in a lot of ways very much has changed,” said State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, the chairman of the Legislature’s Executive Board. “We go back to where we were in March.”
State lawmakers suspended their session in mid-March as the coronavirus starting taking hold in Nebraska. They gathered for three days to approve emergency appropriations for fighting the potentially deadly virus but have not met since March 25.
They are slated to reconvene July 20 to finish the last 17 days of the session.
Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk joined Hilgers to talk about the rest of the session in a webinar sponsored by the Platte Institute, an Omaha-based think tank.
Scheer said he plans to focus the remaining days on bills previously named as priorities, especially measures aimed at revamping school aid to provide property tax relief, creating a new business tax incentive program and supporting a major initiative at the University of Nebraska.
He said he doesn’t anticipate that the events of the past four months — including the coronavirus outbreak and the economic havoc it caused or the racial justice marches and renewed scrutiny of law enforcement — will have a big impact on legislation this year.
The deadline for bill introduction has passed and major new ideas would have to go through a public hearing before they could be amended into an existing bill.
“In fairness to the general public, they have to have an opportunity to weigh in,” Scheer said.
That means businesses hoping for legislation protecting them from coronavirus-related lawsuits probably will have to wait for next year, he said. Many of the proposals put forth at a pair of Judiciary Committee listening sessions on racial equity and policing will have to wait as well.
However, Scheer said, the recent events could cause lawmakers to take a new look at bills that were already introduced. He also has warned lawmakers that they will be unlikely to get anything passed if it carries a price tag.
The state’s fiscal outlook has gone from rosy to dire in the space of the last four months, as businesses closed to slow the spread of coronavirus, thousands of Nebraskans lost their jobs and agricultural markets were upended by outbreaks in meatpacking plants and disruptions in global commerce.
Lawmakers will find out more about the budget picture later this month. Year-end tax collections will be reported by mid-July and the state’s official revenue forecasting board is slated to meet July 23 to update their pre-pandemic revenue projections.
Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, has said the state’s worsening fiscal picture probably wiped out the chances of getting property tax relief and business tax incentives passed this year.
Scheer and Hilgers still put those two issues at the top of their priority lists. Hilgers said he was hopeful that senators will find a way to get both done, along with legislation earmarking $300 million of future tax revenue to support a proposed all-hazard response facility at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
But Scheer acknowledged that supporters are short of votes to get those measures passed. He and Hilgers are part of a group that has been meeting in search of a compromise. So far, Scheer said, they have reached no consensus. He said the biggest obstacle has been resistance to change.
