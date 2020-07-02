A 21-year-old Nebraska man died Wednesday after his pickup truck was struck by another vehicle while his pickup was having mechanical trouble on a Hall County road.
Alexander Schneberger of Wood River was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island, where he was pronounced dead. Deputies did not report any injuries for the driver of the second vehicle, Toby Clayton, 54, of Holdrege.
Investigators determined that Schneberger was southbound on Alda Road in a 1989 Ford Ranger about 3:15 p.m. His pickup was having mechanical issues.
Clayton's vehicle, which also was southbound, was coming up over a curved hill when it struck the Ranger, causing it to roll into the west ditch.
The incident remains under investigation.
