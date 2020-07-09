A woman called 911 in Page County, Iowa, early Thursday to report that a man with whom she had been floating on the Nishnabotna River was unresponsive.

When crews found the two a couple hours later, the man was dead. 

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said that just after 1:10 a.m., a 44-year-old woman reported she and the 53-year-old man had been in inner tubes on the river since about 8 p.m. She said they were north of Essex, Iowa, which is about 40 miles northeast of Nebraska City.

Numerous agencies were dispatched to the area. Because of a lack of boat access along the river for several miles, rescue crews weren't able to reach the two until around 3 a.m. When they found them, Palmer said, the man was dead.

The incident remains under investigation, the sheriff said. The man's name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

