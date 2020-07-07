LINCOLN — A Lincoln-based think tank on Monday questioned the wisdom of allowing coronavirus-related tax changes that would effectively provide a $230 million tax break for businesses, a reduction that has the backing of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce.
The Open Sky Policy Institute said Nebraska has more pressing needs than granting such a big state income tax cut to businesses, citing the need to retain state tax revenue for other priorities. The tax changes are part of the federal CARES Act.
“The idea of providing businesses with a $230 million tax cut at this moment is questionable at best,” said Renee Fry, executive director of Open Sky.
The think tank said the tax changes would result in a $250 million loss of revenue over three years, with $230 million of that coming from reduced business taxes.
The Open Sky opinion piece puts the organization in the same camp as State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte — with whom it often doesn’t agree — who has also called for the state to temporarily “decouple” from the federal tax code so that the tax break doesn’t go into effect.
Groene, the head of the Legislature’s Education Committee, recently said the $250 million would be better spent, and would benefit more people, if it was used to reduce local property taxes by increasing state funding of K-12 schools.
Open Sky, while agreeing on decoupling, doesn’t favor the property tax bill that Groene helped draft.
The group wants the money to be available to cover what it predicts will be rocky times ahead for the state budget, according to a spokesman.
The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Omaha-based Platte Institute, have both issued statements against decoupling.
“The latest federal tax provisions were intended to help stimulate the very businesses that are in most need right now and to keep Nebraskans employed to the greatest extent possible,” Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone said last month.
The issue of decoupling promises to be a hot one when the Legislature resumes its 2020 session on July 20.
Nebraska is among several states that tie their state income tax to the federal tax code, thus making any federal tax change automatic in the state. But the Nebraska Legislature has in the past voted to “decouple,” or not follow, such federal tax changes. Most notably, that happened after the last recession, when lawmakers moved to decouple to avoid tax increases on Nebraskans. This time, decoupling would mean taking away a tax break.
The Platte Institute, which counts Gov. Pete Ricketts among its founders, recently posted an analysis by the Tax Foundation that found that many Nebraskans, including farmers, would benefit by retaining the tax changes called for by Congress in the CARES Act.
“While it is understandable that many Nebraskans believe their property taxes are too high, facilitating a strong economic recovery should be policymakers’ more immediate priority,” said the analysis by Katherine Loughead of the Tax Foundation.
She said the tax relief provisions of the CARES Act were “structurally sound” and “well-targeted” to help businesses stay afloat and support economic recovery, including for hard-hit Nebraska farmers.
When Ricketts was asked last week what he thought about decoupling, he declined to offer an opinion, saying the issue was part of the negotiations underway in the Legislature. Those talks are seeking a compromise for three high-profile bills: one to provide property tax relief, another to replace a state business tax incentive program, and a third to provide up to $300 million a year to help establish a nationwide center for responding to natural disasters and pandemics at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Uncertainty over state tax revenue — Open Sky estimates a 10% to 25% drop — had placed a big question mark over whether state lawmakers can muster sufficient backing for Legislative Bill 1106, which would inject an extra $520 million in state aid into K-12 schools over three years to allow a corresponding decrease in local property taxes.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the lead drafter of LB 1106, said she has not yet decided if she supports decoupling, though it’s clear that property tax relief would benefit more Nebraskans than the CARES Act tax cuts.
“I think we need to look at decoupling,” Linehan said Monday. “But I want to hear if companies are hurting and need this (CARES Act) money.”
LB 1106 lacked the 33 votes needed to head off a filibuster and advance before the Legislature suspended its session in March because of COVID-19. A “gang of 10” state senators has recently been meeting in hopes of reaching a compromise on the three top bills, reportedly without progress.
Linehan, meanwhile, said that while there may be less money available for property tax relief, there will be some funds that can be devoted to it as well as the other top priorities.
“I’m not of the mind that everyone needs the whole loaf of bread,” she said.
The Legislature will have 17 days left to work on the three bills and other legislative priorities when it resumes its session.
