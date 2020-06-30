Mahoney State Park teaser

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is reopening several facilities, activities and amenities in state park and recreation areas across the state.

They include:

» Most Nebraska state park swimming pools, aquatic centers and the Platte River State Park spray park will reopen Saturday. Pools will open with limited hours and operate at reduced capacity. Hours of operation can be found at OutdoorNebraska.org. The swimming pool at Niobrara State Park will remain closed. The floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area will open later.

» Select state park area service centers will reopen to the public Wednesday for customer service, information and permit sales.

» The paddleboats at Mahoney and Platte River State Parks will reopen on Saturday, as will the Owen Marina concessions and miniature golf at Mahoney.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln will reopen Monday. The Wildcat Hills Shooting Range will open Tuesday and the archery range in the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex at Ponca State Park continues to be open.

» The Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Schramm Education Center, Water Interpretive Center at Lake McConaughy, and Missouri National Recreational River Interpretive Center at Ponca State Park will reopen Monday.

» State historical park interpretive centers also will reopen Monday. While the historical parks will be open some facilities may remain closed, including the Buffalo Bill Ranch house, Bowring Ranch house, and Fort Hartsuff visitors’ center.

A list of all services opening on Monday can be found at OutdoorNebraska.gov/healthinfo.

Game and Parks will begin hosting some educational and naturalist programs on a limited basis. Contact the park or check the outdoor calendar at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for scheduled events.

Visitors to offices, interpretive centers, education centers, nature centers and indoor events are temporarily required to wear a face mask.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

