LINCOLN — The Nebraska Constitution appears to stand in the way of state lawmakers meeting in virtual session or voting remotely, even in the midst of a pandemic.
Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O’Donnell said Wednesday that he believes having senators participate remotely in a legislative session would violate multiple sections of the constitution and could lead to legal challenges of any action taken.
He also warned that meeting via technology, rather than in person, would alter the dynamics and practices of the nation’s only one-house Legislature. Much of the talking, negotiating and coalition-building over legislation takes place away from the microphones and the formal debate.
“All I’m suggesting to you is to be careful,” O’Donnell, an attorney, said during a briefing for members of the Legislature’s Rules Committee.
The briefing, which took place over Zoom, examined some options for remote participation, as well as potential problems and pitfalls. It included a review of rules changes made in other states in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing measures taken to slow its spread.
State Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue, who chairs the committee, said she set up the briefing so committee members could be better informed in case they or other senators want to pursue rules changes allowing for remote participation. She said she does not know if anyone will make an attempt to do so.
“I think that the constitutional questions that were raised will make it more challenging to build support for remote voting,” she said.
Those questions center around two sections of the constitution that refer to a quorum of legislators and a third that requires bills be signed “in the presence of the Legislature” after they have been passed.
O’Donnell said physical presence has always been part of the idea of a quorum. No legal rulings have determined yet whether that concept can encompass remote participants, although he said a lawsuit filed by Republicans in the House of Representatives against the majority Democrats this year could provide some answers.
The state constitution also requires that all votes be done “viva voce,” or by voice. But a 1933 State Supreme Court case concluded that the then-newly installed electronic voting board complied with the intent of that requirement because all votes were public and could be recorded in the legislative journal if requested.
The issue of remote participation was raised earlier this year by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, who argued for meeting electronically to avoid the risk of having so many people gathered together in person.
She cited concerns about the health and safety of lawmakers, many of whom are over age 60 or have underlying health problems, such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes. Since then, Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus has had COVID-19. He has recovered, but only after spending weeks in the hospital.
Crawford said Wednesday that rules changes passed now would not affect the current legislative session because it would take time for the technology to be set up. Lawmakers are slated to return to Lincoln on July 20 to finish the last 17 days of the session.
But the rules could be in place for the 2021 session, which O’Donnell predicted would still be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
For now, Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk said, steps have been taken to make the legislative chamber as safe as possible. Clear plastic dividers have been installed between rows of desks, only a few staff members will be allowed into the chamber with lawmakers and other guidelines seek to limit possible exposures.
Scheer noted that no rules bar senators from participating in the session while sick. The east balcony has been reserved for lawmakers who show symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
