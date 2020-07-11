WASHINGTON — It’s tough to keep Hal Daub away from a Republican National Convention.
Omaha’s former mayor and congressman has attended the past 11 GOP assemblies — a run that goes back 44 years — and is excited to make it an even dozen next month in Jacksonville.
And the 79-year-old says Florida’s recent surge in coronavirus cases gives him no pause about traveling there.
“None at all,” Daub told The World-Herald. “It’s a cycle, and the reason you’re seeing the cases is because we’re testing more.”
The two parties are taking different approaches as they scramble to make last-minute changes to their nominating conventions in the age of COVID-19.
Republicans plan to conduct some business meetings in Charlotte, N.C., as originally scheduled before moving on to Jacksonville for the main festivities during the week of Aug. 24.
The shift to Florida came after disputes with North Carolina’s Democratic governor over what precautions would be required at the convention.
Democrats delayed their own gathering in Milwaukee, which is now set for the week before the Republicans', and have decided to make theirs a mostly virtual affair.
A few top Nebraska Democrats will likely travel to Milwaukee in person, but others can anticipate breakfast meetings and caucus gatherings conducted via video teleconference.
The party also is exploring satellite locations and watch parties where delegates can celebrate together.
“We will do something,” Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said. “And that is the frustrating part, because it’s already July and we need to start planning.”
The shift to a virtual convention is something of a letdown for those who worked hard to attend the big show and will now have to participate by laptop.
“I have a whole wardrobe of masks that I’m not going to get to wear at the convention,” quipped Nebraska Democratic Delegate Sharlette Schwenninger.
But Schwenninger said she’ll find other occasions to wear those masks and praised the decision to go virtual.
“I think it’s true leadership when you say the safety of our delegates and those working the convention is more important than putting on a big show,” Schwenninger said.
Republicans, meanwhile, expressed confidence their side will be able to put on a big show safely.
A handful of top Nebraska Republicans will travel to Charlotte for the business meetings before joining the state’s full delegation of about 100 in Jacksonville.
Nebraska Republican Party Executive Director Ryan Hamilton said the convention will feature typical virus precautions — testing, masks, social distancing and temperature checks.
He said he has yet to hear from any Nebraskans bailing on the event because of virus fears.
“The vast majority of people who ran knew that it would be a complicated situation and they would have to roll with the punches and be flexible with us,” Hamilton said.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts plans to attend, as do Sens. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.
Ernst, who is up for reelection this year, told reporters recently that she tries to socially distance and wear a mask as she travels the state these days.
“It does make it more difficult when you have a large group, and we’ll just have to monitor what’s going on on the ground,” Ernst said of the convention.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., also up for reelection, has never attended the convention and is not expected to go to Jacksonville.
Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., went to the past six national conventions and plans to be in Jacksonville. His parents should be there as well — mother JoAnn is a delegate and father Neal is an alternate.
"Every national convention I’ve attended has been unique, and that’s certainly true for 2020,” Smith said in a statement.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., would say only that a trip to Jacksonville is “still under consideration” while Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said he expects to go to what will be his first convention.
Bacon said he will practice social distancing and opt for elbow bumps over handshakes.
“I think I’ll be wearing a mask probably the whole time,” Bacon said. “We have to start getting things functioning again, but there is some risk involved.”
Not everyone is willing to take that risk, including some high-ranking elected officials who have opted to sit this one out.
They include Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the most senior Republican in the Senate. Grassley hasn’t missed a convention since his first one in 1980 and is proud of his streak of consecutive Senate floor votes dating back to the early 1990’s.
But the 86-year-old says he won’t go to Florida next month, citing virus concerns.
The coronavirus is proving to be more than a public health issue — it’s also something of a litmus test.
Wearing a mask and and social distancing have come to reflect on one’s cultural identity and political leanings. Many of Trump’s die-hard supporters, for example, have expressed skepticism about the need to wear masks.
Daub says that he will wear a mask whenever appropriate in Jacksonville and that he respects anyone’s choice on whether to attend.
But he also suggested that the country as a whole has emotionally overreacted to the outbreak and that a more restrained response could effectively safeguard both public health and the economy.
People should take precautions, but keep living their lives.
“If you’re healthy, go,” Daub said. “If you’re not healthy, don’t go.”
Nebraska’s Republican National Committeeman J.L. Spray said he is “real comfortable” himself with the plan for Jacksonville, but added that it’s up to each person to decide what’s best for them.
“We’re not going to be told we have to wear masks like a mandate. We’re not going to be told we can’t,” Spray said. "It’ll be up to individuals to make their own choices. I’m sure people will walk around, take off their mask and swipe some shrimp cocktail and put it back on. That’s okay.”
Charlene Ligon, chair of the Sarpy County Democrats, said the in-person convention experience fosters a certain energy and allows delegates to connect with others from across the country.
But she noted that most folks already have adjusted to the new all-things-virtual world of today.
County and state party meetings conducted online have featured good attendance, she said, and her side is fired up for November regardless of how the convention is conducted.
“We feel we have a lot to lose in this election if Trump’s reelected,” Ligon said.
Republican leaders similarly touted the passion among their ranks to deliver another four years for Trump. Nebraska GOP chairman Dan Welch said the plan remains full speed ahead for Jacksonville — for now.
“It provides a lot of momentum and excitement and I think right now the plan is to go forward unless they find it to be too dangerous to do so,” Welch said. “I’m sure they’re watching the situation closely. If they need to switch gears, they will.”
