State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha is not really one to mark birthdays to begin with, but he was particularly steamed Friday when he received a card, via interoffice mail, from Gov. Pete Ricketts.
He didn’t open it, so he had to assume it was a birthday card. And he quickly penned a message on the front of the envelope to send back through the same delivery system.
Friday was Chambers’ 83rd birthday. It may be the last one he spends as a state senator, Nebraska’s longest-serving one, as his term expires in January.
“Governor Ricketts,” he wrote, “I realize that card sending is merely a pro forma exercise. But due to the disrespect you consistently maintain (exemplified by the RACIST CAMPAIGN flyer you exuberantly endorsed in the Slama campaign) toward me, is so personally disgusting that I find this card to be the crowning insult from a deep-dyed RACIST.”
The flyer was sent out in District 1 during the primary campaign between Sen. Julie Slama and opponent Janet Palmtag. It said Palmtag “sides with Lincoln liberals, atheists and radical extremists,” with separate photos of Palmtag and Chambers.
Chambers said he doesn’t know Palmtag.
The message he is sending to Ricketts on the return card is mild, he said. “No profanity. No giving insult for insult as he has done.”
Former Democratic Gov. Bob Kerrey and former Republican Gov. Dave Heineman in June urged Slama, of Peru, to apologize for what they described as “racist, negative campaigning” directed at her opponent, who is a fellow Republican.
Ricketts’ spokesman, Taylor Gage, said about Chambers’ reaction to the card, “The birthday cards are a courtesy the governor does for state senators, their wives and fellow governors.”
