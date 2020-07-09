LINCOLN — Nebraska taxpayers could get a hefty price tag, upward of $450 million, for a new state prison, according to one of the contractors asked to provide information on such a project.
CGL Companies, based in Sacramento, California, estimated that a 1,800-bed prison, with "shell space" to expand to 3,000 beds, would cost $399.8 million to build. "Support space" — which includes space for rehabilitation programs and health care — for such a facility would cost an additional $52.7 million.
The Nebraska Department of Corrections, facing chronic prison overcrowding that is second worst in the nation, asked potential contractors to respond to a request for information earlier this year on building such a prison, and then leasing it back to the state to staff and operate.
The state has said that it has available land in Lincoln as a site for the new prison, though has indicated that the Omaha area would also be a suitable site due to availability of workers.
CGL — which is now helping Alabama relieve its overcrowding problem, the nation's worst — estimated that Nebraska would pay about $25 million a year in lease payments, with the state owning the facility after 30 years.
Thirteen companies responded to the request for information, including Omaha-based Hawkins Construction and CoreCivic, the nation's largest private prison firm. CGL said that its team includes Omaha-based HDR, an engineering and architectural company, and Burlington Capital, an investment management firm.
State Corrections Director Scott Frakes said he will decide by September whether to submit a request to build such a facility, which would be staffed and operated by the state. The lease-purchase option is being pursued because it would spread out the expense. That is an approach being used by more and more states, including Kansas, to build expensive new prisons.
The responses by the 13 firms, which were opened on May 27, were recently posted on a state website. Previously, the state had refused requests by The World-Herald to see the responses, saying they would be released when the state was done reviewing them.
Building a new prison has been controversial for years, with state lawmakers and then-Gov. Dave Heineman seeking to avoid the expense by pursuing less-expensive alternatives to incarceration in a state law, passed five years ago with the help of the Justice Center of the Council of State Governments.
But Legislative Bill 605 has failed to reduce overcrowding as projected. Some state prisons hold two to three times their design capacity, with inmates sleeping on floor cots or doubling up in cells designed for one inmate.
Some senators say that additional reforms in criminal sentencing and other steps should be taken before embarking on such an expensive project. Frakes has said the state needs to expand its prison system now, after neglecting to do that for decades.
