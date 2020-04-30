LINCOLN — Two Nebraska religious leaders on Thursday called on those who would be particularly vulnerable if they contracted COVID-19 to stay home when churches reopen for services.

Father Christopher Kubat from St. Cecilia Church in Hastings and the Rev. Rich Snow, Nebraska district president of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, joined Gov. Pete Ricketts at his daily coronavirus briefing. 

In-person religious services will resume, with some restrictions, beginning May 4.

"The heart and soul of this is that people who are at risk are urged to stay home, and people should be assured that the dispensation from their Sunday Mass obligation is still enforced," Kubat said. "If you live with someone who is at risk, you need to stay home."

Those who are able to attend Mass are asked to sit with their families, but remain six feet apart from others and sit every other pew. There will be no collection basket passed around, no hand holding and no holy water. 

Snow said there's been talk of leaving a marker where families have been so that space can be well sanitized.

"What we've been looking at is start slow, take care," Snow said. "The whole purpose is to care for the least and the last, we want to be careful for those who are weak. We want to encourage a continued presence digitally."

Kubat said he expects the number of attendees to be low when churches first open up again and there's "a lot of discretion to the local pastors" on whether all churches will open next week. 

Snow said a number of congregations he's talked to have decided to postpone in-person services until June. 

