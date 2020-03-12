parade

The St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Omaha on Saturday has been called off.

The parade was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in the Old Market. It joins a growing list of local events that have been postponed or canceled as the number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska continues to rise. As of Wednesday, there were 10.

Michael McCarville, sponsorship coordinator of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the group that organizes the parade, said the decision was made after consulting with the Douglas County Health Department and the City of Omaha.

"After further discussion with the powers that be, we're going to kill the parade," McCarville said.

Mayor Jean Stothert had recommended early Thursday that the parade not go forward, but the decision rested with parade organizers, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said.

The group still plans to host a party at Annie's Irish Pub in the Capitol District that will feature Irish dancing, music and more, McCarville said. That will begin at noon.

Last year's parade was postponed by a week due to weather.

