A major traffic clog from construction has cleared as crews reopened all lanes on southbound Interstate 680 at West Center Road.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced the opening Wednesday morning.

The construction project has meant delays for I-680 drivers this summer as contractor Hawkins Construction Company repaired the interstate bridges over West Center.

To pull off the work, crews shifted traffic lanes around, sometimes diverting the interstate onto the access roads that run along the interstate through the area.

Work on the northbound side concluded earlier. According to Hawkins Construction, some night work remains, although all Interstate 680 lanes will now be open during the day.

