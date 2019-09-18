A major traffic clog from construction has cleared as crews reopened all lanes on southbound Interstate 680 at West Center Road.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced the opening Wednesday morning.
The construction project has meant delays for I-680 drivers this summer as contractor Hawkins Construction Company repaired the interstate bridges over West Center.
To pull off the work, crews shifted traffic lanes around, sometimes diverting the interstate onto the access roads that run along the interstate through the area.
Work on the northbound side concluded earlier. According to Hawkins Construction, some night work remains, although all Interstate 680 lanes will now be open during the day.
The Hipke family didn't lose any cattle, but the ice could affect the grass trying to grow underneath.
Russell Hipke under the ice on the White Horse Ranch on the Niobrara River south of Naper. "It's a sight to see. I've never seen anything like it. Dad has never seen anything like it in his life.''
Dan Lucht stands on a chunk of ice on the Niobrara River.
Russell Hipke said he's never seen flooding so bad.
Russell Hipke under the ice.
Checking out the ice that was thrown up from the Niobrara River.
Looking north at where the Stuart-Naper bridge once crossed over the Niobrara River.
Rancher Gerard Keating said that like a glacier, the ice was ripping away ground cover and trees.
Rancher Gerard Keating said this flooding is similar to what happened in 1960.
A slab of ice has taken down a 100-year-old cottonwood tree at the Keating family ranch.
Debris is scattered in and around the ice.
Rancher Gerard Keating thinks that it will take at least 30 to 60 days for all the ice to melt.
Some of the chunks of ice are as long as a pickup truck.
Thousands of trees have been destroyed by the ice.
Destruction at land leased by Billy and Ann Marie Kepler.
Billy Kepler surveys the damage from the chunks of ice.
A hay meadow leased by the Kepler family is now full of silt that may make growing difficult.
The meadow on the Kepler family's land before the flooding.
