The South Omaha skateboarders are getting their skate park back.

Mayor Jean Stothert on Tuesday said the Parks Department will consider building a permanent skate park at Lynch Park near 20th and Dorcas Streets. Other South Omaha locations will be considered as well.

In the meantime, the city will install a temporary skate park at Lynch Park with equipment that will be approved and installed by the city. It wasn't immediately clear when that would happen. 

Skateboarding enthusiasts, including professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, had been in an uproar since the city said it planned to remove ramps from the Lynch Park tennis courts. It removed them Monday, saying they were dangerous and not up to city standards.

The ramps had been installed without city approval.

Stothert's announcement came hours after some of the skateboarders met with the Parks and Recreation Department to talk about skate parks, South Omaha and how the two sides might work together.

“They all have my card, and we’re going to set up a meeting and sit down and discuss our next steps,” Parks and Recreation Director Brook Bench said after the meeting.

“It was a good first formal step to accomplishing our main goal, and that’s getting a skate space in South Omaha,” Brenton Gomez, a member of the Nebraska Skate Parks Council, said before the mayor's announcement.

This is a breaking news story. Check Omaha.com for updates.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

