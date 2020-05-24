Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 217 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA FREMONT HARRISON MILLS MONTGOMERY PAGE POTTAWATTAMIE SHELBY IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA BUTLER DODGE DOUGLAS SARPY SAUNDERS WASHINGTON IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA CASS GAGE JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON SALINE SEWARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, AUBURN, BEATRICE, BELLEVUE, BLAIR, CLARINDA, COUNCIL BLUFFS, CRETE, DAVID CITY, DUNLAP, FAIRBURY, FALLS CITY, FARRAGUT, FREMONT, GLENWOOD, HAMBURG, HARLAN, LA VISTA, LINCOLN, LOGAN, MILFORD, MISSOURI VALLEY, NEBRASKA CITY, OMAHA, PAPILLION, PAWNEE CITY, PLATTSMOUTH, RED OAK, SEWARD, SHENANDOAH, SIDNEY, STERLING, TABLE ROCK, TABOR, TECUMSEH, WAHOO, WILBER, WOODBINE, AND YUTAN.