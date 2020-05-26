South Omaha’s roots ran deep in Lacy Michael Kirk Sr., whether it came to his family, friends or faith.
“He was a traditional S.O.B., South Omaha Boy,” said Lacy Michael Kirk Jr. of Omaha, who like his father goes by Mike. “He was very active, when he was young, in the Knights of Columbus, VFW, the Kiwanis, the South Omaha Eagles and the Q Street Merchants Association. I guess you could say he was a fixture down there.”
Kirk, 85, collapsed and died Saturday at the home of one of his sons. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 4804 Grover St., where Kirk was a lifelong member.
“Dad would have all of us kids sit in the front row for Mass because he was an usher,” the younger Kirk said. “On our birthdays, he’d have a Mass dedicated to us, and we would all attend.”
Kirk graduated from Creighton Prep in 1952 and served in the Navy during the Korean War. After mustering out, he joined the family business, Kirk Typewriter at 2420 M St.
His duties included traveling throughout southeast Nebraska, servicing and selling equipment to companies and schools. It was the only job Kirk ever had or wanted, his son said.
The elder Kirk was heartbroken when the business was struck by lightning and burned down on May 12, 2010.
“That was really hard on Dad,” his son said. “He was still going there every day for coffee and to meet with his old friends. I know that he’d still have been going there if it hadn’t burned down.”
Kirk met his wife to be, Virginia Doll, at a South Omaha pharmacy. She was a waitress at Seig Drugs near the Kirk Typewriter office.
They were married on April 19, 1954, and raised five children during their 41 years together. She was killed in a car wreck in July 1995.
“Dad didn’t really have any hobbies,” his son said. “He liked hanging out with his friends in South Omaha working on community projects.”
In addition to his eldest son, Kirk is survived by close friend Lucy Wisinski of Omaha; daughters Sandy Woodrich of Papillion and Lisa Hunt of Olathe, Kansas; sons Bob and Tom, both of Omaha; 20 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
