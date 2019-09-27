Noted climate scientist James Hansen will speak Sunday at Creighton University.

Hansen, an Iowa native, is credited with bringing global warming to the national consciousness during testimony before Congress in 1988.

Hansen was director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies for more than 30 years and now is an adjunct professor at Columbia University.

The presentation, titled “Shape Our Future: Energy, Climate Change & Human Rights,” will be at 1 p.m. at the Harper Center Ballroom, 602 N. 20th St.