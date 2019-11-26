...WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS 1 TO 5
INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS
HIGH AS 50 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW
COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS
COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN
TREE BRANCHES.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ALLOW FOR EXTRA TRAVEL TIME DURING THE LATE
AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING RUSH HOUR.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
Fans take cover in the third quarter from a light rain/snow mix during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
A heavy round of snow and possibly sleet was moving into the Omaha metro as the evening commute got under way.
The big news, though, could be the overnight winds. Gusts in the Omaha metro could approach 40 mph to 50 mph after dark, according to the weather service. The cause of the sharp winds is the passage of a low pressure system off to the east of Omaha.
If there's any good news to tonight's weather, it's that the snow will be intermittent, with some dry spells in between, said Brian Barjenbruch, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The Omaha metro sits along the rain/snow line with this system, Barjenbruch said, so snowfall amounts will vary widely. Northwest areas of the greater metro area might see 2 inches to 4 inches of snow by Wednesday morning, while southeast areas of the metro might only get 1/2 to 2 inches of snow, he said.
Wednesday could bring some sunshine in the afternoon, and calmer winds are forecast, he said.
From Thanksgiving through Saturday, rounds of rain and snow are possible in the Omaha metro, with Sunday expected to be dry, but windy.
Most of Nebraska and much of northern Iowa is under a winter storm warning, meaning that travel conditions are considered hazardous. Omaha's weather is not expected to get that bad.
Abandoned cars and trucks litter 72nd Street after the storm.
Gary Lowman, manpower coordinator of the Postal Service, sorts through the overflow of about 20,000 pounds of mail on Jan. 12, 1975. Service had been delayed due to the blizzard and postal trucks were still stranded on the streets, many of which had mail in them.
On Jan. 10, 1975, Omaha was crippled by a blizzard, part of a larger storm that suffocated the Midwest in wind and snow and that hurled tornadoes across the southeast.
Seventy people are known to have died, 58 because of the blizzard and 12 from the tornadoes. In Iowa, 17 died; in Nebraska, 14; and in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin, 27. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
Motorists abandon their cars in search of shelter on 72nd Street during the blizzard on Jan. 10, 1975.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Holly Rothschild and Lisa Stastney, both 12, tunnel through the snow on Jan. 13, 1975. The girls lived near 116th and Dodge Streets.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars got stuck at 72nd and Pacific Streets, and motorists stumbled through whiteout conditions in search of shelter during the storm on Jan. 10, 1975.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow falls at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, 1975 at 14th Street and Capitol Avenue.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
People were snowbound everywhere during the Jan. 1975 blizzard in Omaha. This is the lobby of the Omaha Hilton Hotel after the blizzard.
TOM PLAMBECK/THE WORLD-HERALD
A striped flag warns snowplows of this buried car on Pacific Street.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking north on 72nd Street after the storm.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pacific Street is covered in snow on Jan. 11, 1975, the day after the storm.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Motorists abandon their cars and trucks in search of shelter on 72nd Street during the blizzard on Jan. 10, 1975.
THE WORLD-HERALD
These vehicles were stalled on 72nd Street, south of Dodge. Domenico's Restaurant survived the blizzard, but was destroyed in the tornado in May, just a few months later.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Abandoned cars and a truck are seen on L Street at 88th on Jan. 12, 1975.
TOM PLAMBECK/THE WORLD-HERALD
World-Herald paper carrier Gail Rickert of Omaha found a way to deliver papers in the storm
THE WORLD-HERALD
The blizzard of 1975 started on January 10 and continued throughout the weekend, as seen here looking west on Williams Street from 12th Street.
TOM PLAMBECK/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jerry Bowen, 13, digs his parent's car out of the snow next to a 10 foot pile deposited in from parking lot at 16th and Cuming Streets on Jan. 13, 1975.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Highway 36 northwest of Omaha is covered in snow following the 1975 blizzard.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Firemen, using a National Guard vehicle, take an elderly Omaha woman to St. Joseph Hospital on January 12, 1975.
TOM PLAMBECK/THE WORLD-HERALD
