A heavy round of snow and possibly sleet was moving into the Omaha metro as the evening commute got under way.

The big news, though, could be the overnight winds. Gusts in the Omaha metro could approach 40 mph to 50 mph after dark, according to the weather service. The cause of the sharp winds is the passage of a low pressure system off to the east of Omaha.

If there's any good news to tonight's weather, it's that the snow will be intermittent, with some dry spells in between, said Brian Barjenbruch, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The Omaha metro sits along the rain/snow line with this system, Barjenbruch said, so snowfall amounts will vary widely. Northwest areas of the greater metro area might see 2 inches to 4 inches of snow by Wednesday morning, while southeast areas of the metro might only get 1/2 to 2 inches of snow, he said.

Wednesday could bring some sunshine in the afternoon, and calmer winds are forecast, he said.

From Thanksgiving through Saturday, rounds of rain and snow are possible in the Omaha metro, with Sunday expected to be dry, but windy.

Most of Nebraska and much of northern Iowa is under a winter storm warning, meaning that travel conditions are considered hazardous. Omaha's weather is not expected to get that bad.

Photos: 1975 blizzard cripples Omaha, suffocates the Midwest

On Jan. 10, 1975, Omaha was crippled by a blizzard, part of a larger storm that suffocated the Midwest in wind and snow and that hurled tornadoes across the southeast.

Seventy people are known to have died, 58 because of the blizzard and 12 from the tornadoes. In Iowa, 17 died; in Nebraska, 14; and in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin, 27. Read more

1 of 19

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription