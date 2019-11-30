A 100-mile section of Interstate 80 in the Nebraska Panhandle closed Saturday due to high winds and blowing snow, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

I-80 was closed in both directions between the Wyoming state line and exit 101 near Big Springs, Nebraska, where I-80 and U.S. Highway 138 intersect.

Early Saturday, a 30-mile stretch of Wyoming’s I-80 also closed from the Nebraska border through exit 370, about 8 miles east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Transportation gave no estimate of when the road would reopen.

karst@owh.com, 402-444-1276, @sierra_karst

