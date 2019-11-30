A 100-mile section of Interstate 80 in the Nebraska Panhandle closed Saturday due to high winds and blowing snow, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Current condition (1) outside of Ogallala along I-80 & (2) north of Scottsbluff on HWY 71. TRAVEL IS NOT ADVISED. NDOT and @NEStatePatrol partnering to keep roads safe - do your part - stay put! pic.twitter.com/fdVogVJizG— Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) November 30, 2019
I-80 was closed in both directions between the Wyoming state line and exit 101 near Big Springs, Nebraska, where I-80 and U.S. Highway 138 intersect.
Early Saturday, a 30-mile stretch of Wyoming’s I-80 also closed from the Nebraska border through exit 370, about 8 miles east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Transportation gave no estimate of when the road would reopen.
Travel is NOT advised in the Panhandle at this time.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) November 30, 2019
You can hear the wind really whipping as Sgt Baer gives this weather update.
Please check https://t.co/jPAANvlWPt for updates on road conditions throughout the storm. pic.twitter.com/AE5CFsrLJl
