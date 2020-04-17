An air quality advisory has been issued for late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning for the Omaha and Lincoln areas because of controlled burns in the Kansas and Oklahoma Flint Hills.
Landowners in the Kansas and Oklahoma Flint Hills typically conduct prescribed burns in April each year to manage prairie and rangelands. Both states monitor smoke levels and wind directions and let Nebraska know when the state's air quality could be impacted.
The advisory issued Friday includes possible moderate impacts, which means unusually sensitive groups should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. There's also a potential for brief periods when air quality falls into the orange category, considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The advisories are based on data provided by the State of Kansas, smoke plume modeling and air quality monitors in Lincoln and Omaha.
For an hourly update on air quality across Nebraska, go to airnow.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.