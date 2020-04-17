nebraska Daily Life

Controlled burns in Kansas send a haze across Lincoln on April 12, 2017. The Capitol and the Lincoln skyline as seen from Arnold Heights Park. (Kristin Streff/The Journal-Star via AP)

 KRISTIN STREFF/JOURNAL-STAR/VIA AP

An air quality advisory has been issued for late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning for the Omaha and Lincoln areas because of controlled burns in the Kansas and Oklahoma Flint Hills.

Landowners in the Kansas and Oklahoma Flint Hills typically conduct prescribed burns in April each year to manage prairie and rangelands. Both states monitor smoke levels and wind directions and let Nebraska know when the state's air quality could be impacted. 

The advisory issued Friday includes possible moderate impacts, which means unusually sensitive groups should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. There's also a potential for brief periods when air quality falls into the orange category, considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The advisories are based on data provided by the State of Kansas, smoke plume modeling and air quality monitors in Lincoln and Omaha.

For an hourly update on air quality across Nebraska, go to airnow.gov.

402-444-1042, sazizah@owh.com

Twitter.com/@mia_azizah11

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email